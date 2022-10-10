Plenary meet of NE Council: Sikkim CM highlights border, education issues

Sikkim government plans to create a multimodal corridor at Chewabhanjyang which has been a traditional bilateral contact point between West Sikkim and Nepal.
New Delhi: Sikkim chief minister Prem Singh Tamang has said his state government plans to create a multimodal corridor at Chewabhanjyang which has been a traditional bilateral contact point between West Sikkim and Nepal.
On the second day of the 70th plenary meeting of the North East Council chaired by the Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Guwahati, Tamang said the Chewabhanjyang area has great potential to be a vital region for cultural, economic, social, tourism, and ecological exchanges.
The chief minister also highlighted the need to improve and strengthen the NH10 highway, the lifeline of Sikkim. In this regard, he requested the Union Home Minister Amit Shah to guide the highways and borders road authorities to extend comprehensive assistance to restructure, renovate, and upgrade the NH 10.
