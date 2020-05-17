Plenty of food for thought in the post-lockdown world

But there’s always change with a twist in Consumer India, presenting new and unexpected opportunities. Self-reliance or finding plan B has become a big theme of these lockdown times (not to mention the new Hindi word we are learning). The Swiggy generation has been forced to cook at home, guided by friendly YouTube videos, not lecturing moms, and has discovered the emotional pay-off of positive labour and are also commenting on eating lighter and healthier. They are ready to add “home-cooked" to their food portfolio if convenient cooking aids and interesting variety of pre-cooked meals are made available. Ready-to-eat core meal dishes, more convenient home-cooked meal replacements never really worked in India, even from big smart companies. The consumer was ready, but the supplier fell short; given the complexity and diversity of Indian cooking, they could not get the price-performance equation right relative to home-made food, and consumer ability to order in cheaply took away their opportunity. Women have been hardest hit by lockdown and WFH, complaining of having had to cook for the entire family at home all the time. They are even more than ready for “ready-to-eat" tiffins and mini meals, and cooking ingredient conveniences. And, if the rest of the family pitching in is here to stay, there’s an even better market opportunity. Swiggy advertising had started portraying guilt-free pushback from women to the family expectation that she is the Annapurna (food goddess) and now there is a wonderful tailwind for it!