PLI not a permanent policy feature: Rajeev Chandrasekhar
The minister, at the Mint-Zetwerk Smart Manufacturing Summit 2023, said the PLI should not be thought of as a permanent solution.
NEW DELHI : The production linked incentive (PLI) scheme should not be thought of as a permanent solution but as a transition period for India as the country moves towards becoming a globally competitive economy achieving $300 billion in electronics manufacturing, said Rajeev Chandrasekhar, minister of state for IT and electronics at the Mint-Zetwerk Smart Manufacturing Summit 2023.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×