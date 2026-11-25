New Delhi: The Centre has disbursed ₹4,385 crore under its production-linked incentive (PLI) scheme for automobiles and auto parts in the current fiscal as of 25 November, signalling a sharp acceleration in payouts under a scheme that has faced concerns over slow fund utilization.

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The disbursement takes the cumulative incentives paid under the ₹25,938 crore PLI Auto scheme to ₹6,771 crore since payouts began in fiscal year 2025 (FY25), or about 26% of its total outlay as of November 2026, the ministry said in a statement on Wednesday.

The scheme, which has the largest outlay among those run by the ministry, will continue to provide incentives until FY29. As of November, nine automakers and 10 auto component manufacturers were eligible to receive incentives under it.

The latest addition to the list is the Indian arm of South Korean automaker Hyundai Motor, which received government approval in September this year to claim incentives under the scheme for two models of its electric Creta car.

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The PLI Auto scheme provides incentives to manufacturers on sales of zero-emission vehicles, including electric vehicles and some hydrogen-based vehicles. The objective is to lower manufacturing costs and improve manufacturers' margins.

Disbursements accelerate The ministry has previously faced questions over low budget utilization from the Rajya Sabha's department-related standing committee on industry. In March this year, the parliamentary panel, headed by MP Tiruchi Siva, flagged the under-utilization of budget estimates. It noted that the PLI Auto scheme, the ₹18,100 crore PLI scheme for batteries and the ₹11,900 crore PM E-Drive electric vehicle subsidy scheme had all seen reductions of more than 30% between budget estimates (BE) and revised estimates (RE) in multiple years.

In its response to the committee, the ministry said the initial under-utilization of funds under PLI Auto was because investments by automakers in cleaner vehicle manufacturing took time to fructify, delaying the sales-based incentives that could be disbursed.

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Under the scheme's original disbursement plan, payouts were targeted at ₹604 crore in the first year, ₹3,150 crore in the second, ₹5,925 crore in the third, ₹7,199 crore in the fourth and ₹9,060 crore in the fifth year.

Against these targets, the government's budget estimates stood at ₹3,500 crore in FY25, ₹2,818 crore in FY26 and ₹5,939 crore in FY27.

EV adoption gathers pace The acceleration in incentive disbursements comes as electric vehicle adoption in India gains momentum. EV registrations rose to 2.55 million in FY26, from 2.04 million in the previous fiscal year, according to the government's VAHAN registry of new vehicles.

Based on its analysis of 2025 data, the International Energy Agency (IEA) ranks India as the world's second-largest electric two-wheeler market, the largest electric three-wheeler market and the third-largest electric bus market.

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India aims to become a net-zero carbon emitter by 2070. Transport accounts for 12% of the country's carbon emissions, according to the IEA. A shift towards electric vehicles could also help reduce India's dependence on imported oil, with the country currently meeting about 90% of its oil requirements through imports.

About the Author Manas Pimpalkhare Manas is a New Delhi-based journalist with Mint, where he covers the intersection of economic policy, industry, and emerging sectors shaping India’s g...Read More ✕ Manas Pimpalkhare Manas is a New Delhi-based journalist with Mint, where he covers the intersection of economic policy, industry, and emerging sectors shaping India’s growth. He writes on government regulation, manufacturing, and the clean energy transition, with particular depth in areas such as electric mobility, battery ecosystems, and rare-earth supply chains. He has written on India’s efforts to build domestic capacity in electric vehicles and energy storage, as well as the broader push to reduce import dependence and strengthen supply chain resilience. His reports are not limited to capturing the headline; they also aim to explain complex policy simply.



Manas has studied law in Pune, the city where he grew up, followed by a business journalism diploma from the Asian College of Journalism in Chennai. In his almost two years of being a correspondent for Mint, Manas has reported as major wars unfolded, a general election brought surprises for both the ruling party and the Opposition, and three Union Budget announcements where India has charted its economic course for the days to come.



On vacation, Manas plays bass guitar with his friends in Space & Co, their jam-rock band. He also likes cats, and occasions of late-night snacking.