PLI for IT hardware manufacturing to boost exports by Rs. 2.45 lakh crore: ICEA

“It is a strong beginning by the Government of India (GOI) to cover the IT hardware sector followed by the PLI for the mobile manufacturing sector. We currently import a large part of our laptops and tablets for consumption. The proposed scheme is likely to benefit major global as well as domestic manufacturers of IT hardware products such as Laptops, Tablets," said Pankaj Mohindroo, Chairman of the ICEA.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}