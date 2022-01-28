The Ministry of Textiles today extended the timeline for submission of applications under the PLI (Production Linked Incentive) Scheme for textiles till 14.02.2022. Earlier, the date of submission of online application under PLI Scheme for Textiles was up to January 31, 2022.

The government in December had approved the PLI scheme for textiles, with an approved outlay of ₹10,683 crore for five years to promote production of MMF apparel, MMF fabrics and products of technical textiles.

The ministry had started to accept online applications for textiles from January 1, 2022, via pli.texmin.gov.in/mainapp/Default portal. Earlier, the application window was supposed to remain open from 01-01-2022 to 31-01-2022 but now the deadline has been extended by two more weeks.

The PLI scheme in textile was approved in Cabinet in September had approved the proposal for production-linked incentive (PLI) scheme for specific segments in the textiles sector. The scheme for specific segments in the textiles sector had received the Cabinet nod in September.

Under the PLI scheme, factories based around aspirational districts or Tier-3 and Tier-4 cities will be given priority, which will especially benefit states like Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Punjab, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana.

