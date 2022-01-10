The Centre on Monday informed that a total of 115 companies have filed their application under the Production Linked Incentive (PLI) Scheme for Automobile and Auto Component Industry which was notified on 23rd September 2021.

The scheme was open for receiving applications till 9th January 2022. Incentives are applicable under the scheme for determined sales of Advanced Automotive Technology (AAT) products (vehicles and components) manufactured in India from 1st April 2022 onwards for a period of 5 consecutive years, the Ministry of Heavy Industries said in a statement.

The government has approved the PLI Scheme for Automobile and Auto Components Industry in India for enhancing country’s manufacturing capabilities for advanced automotive products with a budgetary outlay of ₹25,938 crore.

The PLI scheme for automobile and auto components proposes financial incentives to boost domestic manufacturing of advanced automotive technology products and attract investments in the manufacturing value chain.

Its prime objectives include overcoming cost disabilities, creating economies of scale and building a robust supply chain. It will also generate employment. This scheme will facilitate the automobile industry to move up the value chain into higher value-added products.

The PLI scheme for the auto sector will incentivize high value vehicles and products. It envisages to overcome the cost disabilities to the industry for manufacturing of advanced automotive technology products in India.

The scheme was open to existing automotive companies as well as new investors who are currently not in automobile or auto component manufacturing business.

The scheme has two components viz Champion OEM Incentive Scheme and Component Champion Incentive Scheme. The Champion OEM Incentive scheme is a ‘sales value linked’ scheme, applicable on Battery Electric Vehicles and Hydrogen Fuel Cell Vehicles of all segments.

The Component Champion Incentive scheme is a ‘sales value linked’ scheme, applicable on Advanced Automotive Technology components of vehicles, Completely Knocked Down (CKD)/ Semi Knocked Down (SKD) kits, Vehicle aggregates of 2-Wheelers, 3-Wheelers, passenger vehicles, commercial vehicles and tractors, etc.

“This PLI Scheme for automotive sector ( ₹25,938 crore) along with the already launched PLI scheme for Advanced Chemistry Cell (ACC) ( ₹18,100 crore) and Faster Adaption of Manufacturing of Electric Vehicles(FAME) ( ₹10,000 crore) will enable India to leapfrog from traditional fossil fuel based automobile transportation system to environmentally cleaner, sustainable, advanced and more efficient Electric Vehicles (EV) based system," the ministry said.

