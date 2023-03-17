PLI scheme- 57 MoUs signed with 27 companies for specialty steel

PLI scheme- 57 MoUs signed with 27 companies for specialty steel2 min read . 08:29 PM IST
- Union minister for steel Jyotiraditya Scindia commended the initiatives of the participating companies in the PLI Scheme for specialty steel
The Ministry of Steel on Friday signed 57 MoUs’ with 27 companies for specialty steel under the Production Linked Incentive (PLI) Scheme.
Under the PLI scheme, the government has approved Rs. 6322 crore to give a new impetus to the Steel sector.
After signing the agreements, the Union minister for steel Jyotiraditya Scindia commended the initiatives of the participating companies in the PLI Scheme for specialty steel.
The minister said that the PLI scheme is expected to generate an investment of about Rs. 30,000 Crores and additional capacity creation of about 25 million tonnes of specialty steel in the next 5 years. This will also create great opportunities for direct and indirect job creation, besides contributing towards achieving the status of 3rd largest economy by the year 2030-31 as per the resolve and determination of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
He also highlighted that in the Budget 2023-24 the prime minister and the finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman have announced Rs. 10 lakh crore capital expenditure plan that becomes the source of great demand for our industry.
The minister said that there is a structural shift at international level from West to East has enabled India to emerge as an epicentre of evolution and growth of the Steel sector. He said that India is set to become a power house of manufacturing which will increase the share of Steel in GDP from 2 to 5%.
Congratulating the stakeholders present at the ceremony Scindia, expressed his hope from the steel companies who will take efforts in tandem with the governmet to increase production of value-added steel in India. Participants in the scheme should use this opportunity to fulfil the vision of ‘Atmanirbharta’ of the prime minister.
He assured the industry that necessary clearances at Union and State level will be done faster and bottle necks will be removed quickly.
The minister added that the steel sector is poised to contribute greatly towards strengthening the foundation of national infrastructure building in this endeavour of self-reliance.
Talking about carbon emission, Scindia said that keeping the 12% contribution of Carbon emission by the Steel sector, we must move from being a hard to abate sector to a low carbon emission sector and look at carbon neutrality through initiatives such as Green Steel and Green Hydrogen Mission.
He added that there is also scope to boost the circular economy in the sector as we are using approximately 25 million tonne scrap in Steel sector that can be increased in the years to come.
Scindia said that the government has also transitioned from being a regulator to a facilitator and a collaborator and expressed optimism that India is on course to achieve record production of 125 million tonnes and 11% to 12% growth in consumption levels.
