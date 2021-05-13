PLI scheme could help make India a hub for manufacturing lithium-ion batteries

NEW DELHI: India on Wednesday approved production linked incentive (PLI) scheme with an outlay of ₹18,000 crore to promote manufacturing and export of Advanced Chemistry Cell Batteries and its storage facilities. This scheme will incentivize manufacturing and storage of lithium-ion cells and batteries in the country, essential for developing electric vehicles. Mint explains the potential benefits of this scheme and how it can help develop an ecosystem for electric vehicles in India.

How will this scheme function?

Through this scheme the Union government is eyeing to install manufacturing capacity of 50 Giga Watt Hour (GWh) of Advanced Chemistry Cells (ACC) and 5 GWh capacity of "Niche" ACC. Manufacturers would have to commit to set-up a manufacturing facility of minimum capacity of 5 GWh and ensure a minimum 60% domestic value addition within five years at a ‘Project’ level. Subsequently, the battery or cell manufacturer will have to achieve a domestic value addition of 25% and will have to show a minimum investment of ₹225 crore per GWh, within two years and raise it to 60% domestic value addition within 5 years “either at Mother Unit, in-case of an integrated unit, or at the project level, in-case of "Hub & Spoke" structure."

What will be the benefits of the scheme?

The Union government is eyeing direct investment of around ₹45,000 crore from leading manufacturers like Panasonic Corp. Toshiba Corp. and others. None of these global manufacturers though have announced any such project in India till now. Home grown Tata Chemicals Ltd has announced its lithium-ion cell manufacturing project in Gujarat. The Indian government is expecting to save ₹2-2.5 lakh crore on account of reduction in oil import during the period of this programme, due to increased adoption of electric vehicles, as ACCs or lithium cells and batteries manufactured under the scheme is expected to accelerate adoption of such zero-emission vehicles.

What are the reasons behind such an initiative from the government?

This will be a path breaking decision from the Indian government, if implemented successfully, since it wants to develop India as a hub for manufacturing of electric vehicles and related components in the coming decade. Through this initiative India also wants to reduce the dependence of the auto industry on China, for major electric vehicle components and pitch itself as an alternate hub for manufacturing of zero-emission cars to global corporations. Lithium-ion cells are required for making batteries which power electric vehicles, laptops and smart phones. Hence, lithium as a commodity is tipped to replace crude oil as the most important commodity for economic growth in the coming decade. Establishing supply chain for lithium batteries has been one the major focus areas for the Narendra Modi government, especially in light of deteriorating bilateral ties with China.

What is the current status of electric mobility and EV manufacturing in India?

The Narendra Modi government’s efforts to urge manufacturers to launch more electric vehicles in India have not resulted in substantial increase in sales of such vehicles. Sales of electric vehicles in the domestic market decreased by 19.9% to 2,36,802 units in FY21 as a result of the covid-19 induced economic slowdown. Sales of electric two-wheelers, stood at a paltry 1,43,837 units while the same for electric cars stood at just 4,588 units. Most manufacturers import critical parts of electric vehicles, like lithium-ion cells and electric motors from China in absence of a proper ecosystem for developing such components. However, auto industry experts and the Indian government though expect substantial jump in volumes of electric three-wheelers and two-wheelers in the next five years due to narrowing price gap with combustion engine vehicles. Localisation of cells and batteries will further bring down the cost of electric vehicles.

