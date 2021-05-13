PLI scheme could help make India a hub for manufacturing lithium-ion batteries

This will be a path breaking decision from the Indian government, if implemented successfully, since it wants to develop India as a hub for manufacturing of electric vehicles and related components in the coming decade. Through this initiative India also wants to reduce the dependence of the auto industry on China, for major electric vehicle components and pitch itself as an alternate hub for manufacturing of zero-emission cars to global corporations. Lithium-ion cells are required for making batteries which power electric vehicles, laptops and smart phones. Hence, lithium as a commodity is tipped to replace crude oil as the most important commodity for economic growth in the coming decade. Establishing supply chain for lithium batteries has been one the major focus areas for the Narendra Modi government, especially in light of deteriorating bilateral ties with China.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}