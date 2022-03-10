PLI scheme for drone industry: Aviation Ministry invites applications

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
The deadline for submitting the application form is 11.59 PM on March 31, 2022. The ministry had on September 16, 2021, announced a PLI scheme for drones and drone components.
Under the PLI scheme, the incentive for a manufacturer of drones and drone components will be 20 per cent of the "value addition" made by the company during the next three years.
The value addition is calculated as the annual sales revenue from drones and drone components (net of GST) minus the purchase cost (net of GST) of drone and drone components.
"The application form (for PLI scheme) is of one page only, along with the certificate from the head of the organisation and the statutory auditor," the Civil Aviation Ministry's statement said on Thursday.
Over one company in a group of companies may file separate applications under this PLI scheme and the same will be evaluated independently, it mentioned. However, the total PLI payable to such applicants shall be capped at 25 per cent of the total financial outlay under this PLI scheme, it noted.
