Cabinet on Wednesday approved two production linked incentive schemes (PLI) for ₹6,238 crore. As per a cabinet briefing by Union Minister Prakash Javadekar and Piyush Goyal, PLIs have been considered for high-efficiency solar PV modules and LED and air conditioner.

The proposal was approved in a Union Cabinet meeting, which was chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal said that the approval of the scheme for ACs and LEDs will give a boost to domestic manufacturing.

Union Minister Piyush Goyal said, Union Cabinet chaired by PM Narendra Modi has approved Production Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme for manufacturing of white goods (that is, air-conditioners and LEDs) and high-frequency solar PV modules."

He added, "With this decision of the Union Cabinet today, a total of 9 out of 13 PLI schemes have been approved to date, while the rest of the 4 schemes are in an advanced stage. Together these schemes will give a big push to India's manufacturing sector."

The incentive of ₹6,238 crore will be given over 5 years for manufacturing in India. This will amount to production worth ₹1.68 and export worth ₹64,400 crore. It will also create 4 lakh direct and indirect jobs.

The incentive of 4-6% on incremental sales of goods will go to companies engaged in manufacturing LEDs and air conditioner. Further compulsory BIS and BEE quality standards for sales would be conducted in the domestic markets and applicable standards for global markets.

Goyal said in a tweet, Production-linked incentive scheme aims at boosting domestic manufacturing in the country. Govt. led by PM NarendraModi ji approves PLI scheme for Air Conditioners and LED lights to make manufacturing in India globally competitive. India's growth story will be led by its flagship PLI Scheme, boosting capability of local industry & job growth.

Govt. led by PM @NarendraModi ji approves PLI scheme for Air Conditioners & LED lights to make manufacturing in India globally competitive.



India's growth story will be led by its flagship PLI Scheme, boosting capability of local industry & job growth.#PLIforAatmanirbharBharat pic.twitter.com/nqgdcXRKBS — Piyush Goyal (@PiyushGoyal) April 7, 2021

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via