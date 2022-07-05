PLI scheme has potential to add 4% to India's GDP annually, here's why

The production-linked incentives (PLI) scheme which is expected to boost the manufacturing sector has the potential to 4% to GDP per annum in terms of incremental revenues. The scheme which is aimed to offering nearly ₹2.4 lakh crore incentives in key business areas over the next five years, has seen maximum response from the electronics, auto components, and pharma sectors, according to Emkay Investment Managers.

