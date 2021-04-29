PLI scheme may extend to electrolyzers for producing green hydrogen

“Why green hydrogen is important for India is that we have been able to crack solar at Rs1.99 a unit. That is the cheapest solar power in the world. You need renewable energy to crack water and turn it into hydrogen. If you are able to do that in India in size and scale, that would require some kind of mandating across refineries and fertilizer factories," Kant said and added, “Therefore if you are able to decarbonize some of these sectors such as refining, steel, fertilizer, you open up a massive opportunity."