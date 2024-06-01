Hello User
Business News/ News / India/  Plot to harm Salman Khan: Lawrence Bishnoi gang planned to harm actor with gun used to kill Sidhu Moose Wala

Plot to harm Salman Khan: Lawrence Bishnoi gang planned to harm actor with gun used to kill Sidhu Moose Wala

Livemint

The Lawrence Bishnoi gang – of which four members have been arrested for plotting to harm actor Salman Khan – was preparing to use a similar gun that was used to kill Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala.

Bollywood actor Salman Khan.

The Navi Mumbai police on Saturday revealed that the Lawrence Bishnoi gang was preparing to use a similar gun that was used to kill Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala.

The development came to the fore after Navi Mumbai police arrested four members of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang for allegedly plotting to attack actor Salman Khan.

Also Read: Salman Khan house firing: How the arrested fifth accused Mohammad Rafiq Chaudhary played a crucial role

"Lawrence Bishnoi's gang was preparing to kill actor Salman Khan with the Turkey-made Zigana pistol which was also used to kill Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala," reported ANI quoting Navi Mumbai Police.

In April, police launched a probe after they received a tip about a conspiracy to target the actor at his farmhouse in the Panvel area.

"In April, we received information that some people are conducting a recce at the Panvel farmhouse of Salman Khan. We infiltrated our informers and police officers into Lawrence Bishnoi gang's WhatsApp groups and other social media," ANI quoted Vivek Pansare, DCP Zone II (Panvel), as saying.

Also Read: ‘Salman Khan should come to our temple and…’: Bishnoi community head open to consider apology in blackbuck case

Pansare said that upon receiving the information, police and informers began tracking the chatter after infiltrating WhatsApp and other social media groups of the Bishnoi gang.

He added that four accused were arrested from Hyderabad, Bengaluru and Sambhajinagar. "They had also conducted a recce in Bandra," he added.

Also Read: Lawrence Bishnoi gang members arrested for planning attack on Salman Khan, ordered AK-47 from Pakistan

Those arrested have been identified as – Dhananjay Tapesingh alias Ajay Kashyap, Gaurav Bhatia alias Sandeep Bishnoi, Vaspi Khan alias Waseem Chikna and Rizwan Khan alias Javed Khan.

Tapesingh was arrested from Panvel, Bhatia from Gujarat, Chikna from Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar and Khan was arrested from Bangalore on April 28.

