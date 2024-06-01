The Lawrence Bishnoi gang – of which four members have been arrested for plotting to harm actor Salman Khan – was preparing to use a similar gun that was used to kill Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala.

The development came to the fore after Navi Mumbai police arrested four members of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang for allegedly plotting to attack actor Salman Khan.

The development came to the fore after Navi Mumbai police arrested four members of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang for allegedly plotting to attack actor Salman Khan.

"Lawrence Bishnoi's gang was preparing to kill actor Salman Khan with the Turkey-made Zigana pistol which was also used to kill Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala," reported ANI quoting Navi Mumbai Police.

In April, police launched a probe after they received a tip about a conspiracy to target the actor at his farmhouse in the Panvel area.

"In April, we received information that some people are conducting a recce at the Panvel farmhouse of Salman Khan. We infiltrated our informers and police officers into Lawrence Bishnoi gang's WhatsApp groups and other social media," ANI quoted Vivek Pansare, DCP Zone II (Panvel), as saying.

Pansare said that upon receiving the information, police and informers began tracking the chatter after infiltrating WhatsApp and other social media groups of the Bishnoi gang.

He added that four accused were arrested from Hyderabad, Bengaluru and Sambhajinagar. "They had also conducted a recce in Bandra," he added.

Those arrested have been identified as – Dhananjay Tapesingh alias Ajay Kashyap, Gaurav Bhatia alias Sandeep Bishnoi, Vaspi Khan alias Waseem Chikna and Rizwan Khan alias Javed Khan.

Tapesingh was arrested from Panvel, Bhatia from Gujarat, Chikna from Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar and Khan was arrested from Bangalore on April 28.

