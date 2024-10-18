Plot to kill Salman Khan: ₹25 lakh ‘supari’, AK-47, M16 weapons from Pakistan and more details emerge

Plot to kill Salman Khan: 25 lakh ‘supari’ was offered to arrested shooter Sukkha, AK-47, M16 weapons brought from Pakistan for attack, 5 crore extortion demand made, and more details emerge in investigations.

Livemint
Updated18 Oct 2024, 12:22 PM IST
Plot to kill Salman Khan: <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>25 lakh 'supari', AK-47, M16 weapons from Pakistan, <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>5 crore extortion and more details have emerged from the Navi Mumbai police's chargesheet on the investigation.
Plot to kill Salman Khan: ₹25 lakh ’supari’, AK-47, M16 weapons from Pakistan, ₹5 crore extortion and more details have emerged from the Navi Mumbai police’s chargesheet on the investigation.

Plot to kill Salman Khan: Many more details have emerged from the Navi Mumbai police's chargesheet about gangster Lawrence Bishnoi's plot to kill Bollywood actor Salman Khan.

According to a report by the Hindustan Times, shooter Sukka, who was arrested from Panipat in Haryana on October 17, was offered 25 lakh contract or ‘supari’ for Khan's life.

Also Read | Noida news: Minor sexually assaulted twice at school, mother raises alarm

Further, weapons such as AK-47s, M16s and AK92 rifles from Pakistan were planned to be used to attack Khan, an official told PTI.

In a related development, the Mumbai traffic police has also received a threat message demanding 5 crore as extortion money from Salman Khan to mediate with the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, ANI reported.

Also Read | Byju Raveendran says, ‘People think I ran away but…’

Check all the top developments here

  • According to the Navi Mumbai police chargesheet, gangster Lawrence Bishnoi had placed a 25 lakh contract or 'supari' for Salman Khan's life. Hindustan Times reported.
  • The plan to kill Khan was intended to be executed during a movie shooting or while the Bollywood actor left his Panvel farmhouse, it added.
  • The Navi Mumbai police arrested Sukha alias Sukhbir Balbir Singh in Haryana on October 16, an official told PTI. He was allegedly given the 25 lakh contract.
  • Singh and his alleged handler Dogar (based in Pakistan) planned to use AK-47s, M16s and AK92 rifles from Pakistan to execute the alleged plot to kill Khan, the official said.

Also Read | Salman Khan’s farmhouse shooting: Navi Mumbai Police arrests Sukka
  • The Mumbai traffic police have received an extortion threat, demanding that Khan pay 5 crore to have his conflict with Bishnoi “resolved”, ANI reported. The demand came from someone claiming to be close to the gangster. Mumbai police have begun investigations.
  • The threat said: “Don't take it lightly. If Salman Khan wants to stay alive and end the enmity with Lawrence Bishnoi, then he will have to pay 5 crore. If the money is not given, Salman Khan's condition will be worse than Baba Siddique's.”
  • On October 17, the Mumbai police issued a look-out circular (LOC) Siddique's shooters Shiv Kumar Gautam and Zeeshan Akhtar. Earlier, LOC was only issued for against Shubham Lonkar.
  • The Navi Mumbai police have so far arrested five Bishnoi gang members accused in the case — Dhananjay alias Ajay Kashyap alias Nahvi, Gaurav Bhatia, Waspi Khan alias Wasim Chikna, Rizwan Khan alias Javed, and Deepak Hawa Singh alias John.
  • During the investigation, it emerged that the Lawrence Bishnoi and Sampat Nehra gangs deployed around 60-70 members to monitor Khan's movements ahead of the planned attack.

(With inputs from Agencies)

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:18 Oct 2024, 12:22 PM IST
Business NewsNewsIndiaPlot to kill Salman Khan: ₹25 lakh ‘supari’, AK-47, M16 weapons from Pakistan and more details emerge

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Wipro share price

    549.50
    12:22 PM | 18 OCT 2024
    20.7 (3.91%)

    Tata Steel share price

    154.90
    12:22 PM | 18 OCT 2024
    2.55 (1.67%)

    Tata Power share price

    455.40
    12:22 PM | 18 OCT 2024
    5.35 (1.19%)

    Tata Motors share price

    910.00
    12:22 PM | 18 OCT 2024
    18.3 (2.05%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Motilal Oswal Financial Services share price

    990.55
    12:15 PM | 18 OCT 2024
    60.25 (6.48%)

    Torrent Power share price

    1,972.65
    12:14 PM | 18 OCT 2024
    33.75 (1.74%)
    More from 52 Week High

    Indraprastha Gas share price

    454.20
    12:15 PM | 18 OCT 2024
    -50.2 (-9.95%)

    LTI Mindtree share price

    6,073.60
    12:15 PM | 18 OCT 2024
    -327.9 (-5.12%)

    Infosys share price

    1,880.60
    12:15 PM | 18 OCT 2024
    -88.9 (-4.51%)

    Timken India share price

    3,655.00
    12:13 PM | 18 OCT 2024
    -150.25 (-3.95%)
    More from Top Losers

    Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders share price

    4,585.60
    12:15 PM | 18 OCT 2024
    345.25 (8.14%)

    Motilal Oswal Financial Services share price

    990.55
    12:15 PM | 18 OCT 2024
    60.25 (6.48%)

    Tejas Networks share price

    1,193.00
    12:15 PM | 18 OCT 2024
    68.5 (6.09%)

    Axis Bank share price

    1,195.45
    12:15 PM | 18 OCT 2024
    63.3 (5.59%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      78,135.00220.00
      Chennai
      78,141.00220.00
      Delhi
      78,293.00220.00
      Kolkata
      78,145.00220.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L-0.10
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in News

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.