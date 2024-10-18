Plot to kill Salman Khan: ₹25 lakh ‘supari’, AK-47, M16 weapons from Pakistan and more details emerge

Plot to kill Salman Khan: Many more details have emerged from the Navi Mumbai police's chargesheet about gangster Lawrence Bishnoi's plot to kill Bollywood actor Salman Khan.

According to a report by the Hindustan Times, shooter Sukka, who was arrested from Panipat in Haryana on October 17, was offered ₹25 lakh contract or ‘supari’ for Khan's life.

Further, weapons such as AK-47s, M16s and AK92 rifles from Pakistan were planned to be used to attack Khan, an official told PTI.

In a related development, the Mumbai traffic police has also received a threat message demanding ₹5 crore as extortion money from Salman Khan to mediate with the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, ANI reported.

