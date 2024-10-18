Plot to kill Salman Khan: ₹25 lakh ‘supari’, AK-47, M16 weapons from Pakistan and more details emerge

Plot to kill Salman Khan: Many more details have emerged from the Navi Mumbai police's chargesheet about gangster Lawrence Bishnoi's plot to kill Bollywood actor Salman Khan.
According to a report by the Hindustan Times, shooter Sukka, who was arrested from Panipat in Haryana on October 17, was offered ₹25 lakh contract or ‘supari’ for Khan's life.
Further, weapons such as AK-47s, M16s and AK92 rifles from Pakistan were planned to be used to attack Khan, an official told PTI.
In a related development, the Mumbai traffic police has also received a threat message demanding ₹5 crore as extortion money from Salman Khan to mediate with the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, ANI reported.
- The Mumbai traffic police have received an extortion threat, demanding that Khan pay ₹5 crore to have his conflict with Bishnoi “resolved”, ANI reported. The demand came from someone claiming to be close to the gangster. Mumbai police have begun investigations.
- The threat said: “Don't take it lightly. If Salman Khan wants to stay alive and end the enmity with Lawrence Bishnoi, then he will have to pay ₹5 crore. If the money is not given, Salman Khan's condition will be worse than Baba Siddique's.”
- On October 17, the Mumbai police issued a look-out circular (LOC) Siddique's shooters Shiv Kumar Gautam and Zeeshan Akhtar. Earlier, LOC was only issued for against Shubham Lonkar.
- The Navi Mumbai police have so far arrested five Bishnoi gang members accused in the case — Dhananjay alias Ajay Kashyap alias Nahvi, Gaurav Bhatia, Waspi Khan alias Wasim Chikna, Rizwan Khan alias Javed, and Deepak Hawa Singh alias John.
- During the investigation, it emerged that the Lawrence Bishnoi and Sampat Nehra gangs deployed around 60-70 members to monitor Khan's movements ahead of the planned attack.
(With inputs from Agencies)