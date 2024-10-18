Plot to kill Salman Khan: ₹ 25 lakh ‘supari’ was offered to arrested shooter Sukkha, AK-47, M16 weapons brought from Pakistan for attack, ₹ 5 crore extortion demand made, and more details emerge in investigations.

Plot to kill Salman Khan: Many more details have emerged from the Navi Mumbai police's chargesheet about gangster Lawrence Bishnoi's plot to kill Bollywood actor Salman Khan.

According to a report by the Hindustan Times, shooter Sukka, who was arrested from Panipat in Haryana on October 17, was offered ₹25 lakh contract or ‘supari’ for Khan's life.

Further, weapons such as AK-47s, M16s and AK92 rifles from Pakistan were planned to be used to attack Khan, an official told PTI.

In a related development, the Mumbai traffic police has also received a threat message demanding ₹5 crore as extortion money from Salman Khan to mediate with the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, ANI reported.

Check all the top developments here According to the Navi Mumbai police chargesheet, gangster Lawrence Bishnoi had placed a ₹ 25 lakh contract or 'supari' for Salman Khan's life. Hindustan Times reported.

25 lakh contract or 'supari' for Salman Khan's life. Hindustan Times reported. The plan to kill Khan was intended to be executed during a movie shooting or while the Bollywood actor left his Panvel farmhouse, it added.

The Navi Mumbai police arrested Sukha alias Sukhbir Balbir Singh in Haryana on October 16, an official told PTI. He was allegedly given the ₹ 25 lakh contract.

25 lakh contract. Singh and his alleged handler Dogar (based in Pakistan) planned to use AK-47s, M16s and AK92 rifles from Pakistan to execute the alleged plot to kill Khan, the official said.

The Mumbai traffic police have received an extortion threat, demanding that Khan pay ₹ 5 crore to have his conflict with Bishnoi “resolved", ANI reported. The demand came from someone claiming to be close to the gangster. Mumbai police have begun investigations.

5 crore to have his conflict with Bishnoi “resolved", ANI reported. The demand came from someone claiming to be close to the gangster. Mumbai police have begun investigations. The threat said: “Don't take it lightly. If Salman Khan wants to stay alive and end the enmity with Lawrence Bishnoi, then he will have to pay ₹ 5 crore. If the money is not given, Salman Khan's condition will be worse than Baba Siddique's."

5 crore. If the money is not given, Salman Khan's condition will be worse than Baba Siddique's." On October 17, the Mumbai police issued a look-out circular (LOC) Siddique's shooters Shiv Kumar Gautam and Zeeshan Akhtar. Earlier, LOC was only issued for against Shubham Lonkar.

The Navi Mumbai police have so far arrested five Bishnoi gang members accused in the case — Dhananjay alias Ajay Kashyap alias Nahvi, Gaurav Bhatia, Waspi Khan alias Wasim Chikna, Rizwan Khan alias Javed, and Deepak Hawa Singh alias John.

During the investigation, it emerged that the Lawrence Bishnoi and Sampat Nehra gangs deployed around 60-70 members to monitor Khan's movements ahead of the planned attack. (With inputs from Agencies)