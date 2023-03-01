Plugging gender gaps could boost global GDP by $7 trillion: Moody’s
- Closing the gaps in large emerging economies, including India, would raise that potential further still, says Moody’s
NEW DELHI : Plugging gender gaps in both labour force participation and management in OECD (Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development) countries has the potential to raise global economic activity by approximately 7%, or about $7 trillion in today’s dollars, said Moody’s Analytics report.
