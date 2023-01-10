Plum says 77% of its mental health consultation bookings came from young adults

Plum’s telehealth insights also show that a whopping 60% of total consultation bookings came from women for issues ranging from anxiety, stress, depression
Employee health insurance platform Plum said over 77% of its mental health consultation bookings in the last seven months came from young adults aged between 21 and 30, followed by 17% from millennials aged between 31 and 40.
Catering to 2,000+ corporations and start-ups and insuring over 350,000 lives spread across the country’s metro and non-metro cities, Plum’s telehealth insights also show that a whopping 60% of total consultation bookings came from women for issues ranging from anxiety, stress, depression, and, in some cases, their relationships. About 69% of total mental health consultation bookings came from metro-cities.
“In 2022, we saw many people going back to their old work-from-office routine. This had an impact on employees‘ personal lives, requiring readjustment to an earlier lifestyle leading to stress for many. Interpersonal and relationship stress are also very common in those in their early adulthood," Seema P Nambiar, MPhil and PhD in Clinical Psychology and one of Plum's mental health experts, said.
Educated urban youth are more conscious and aware of their mental health, and perceive seeking help to be less stigmatising compared to older individuals. Viewed from a broader lens, I strongly believe that instead of having a band-aid approach to mental health, it would be great if corporations and start-ups could bring about structural changes that could foster a better work-life balance for employees, Nambiaradded.
Plum also observed that in the recent three months, on average, a patient took a minimum of five to a maximum of 15 sessions in a month. This calls attention to companies to be wholly prepared for managing the mental wellness of their employees. Companies can do so by making mental health consultations a mainstream employee health benefit that can be easily accessible by all employees. In addition, companies must work towards creating a work-culture where employees learn to make their mental health a priority, and have facilities and the safe space to seek help and support for it.
Saurabh Arora, co-founder and CTO of Plum, said, “The increase in our consultation bookings reflects our partners‘ and our own collaborative efforts to foster a culture of care and understanding of mental health and ensuring that employees feel comfortable discussing their struggles."
