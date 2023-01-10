Plum says 77% of its mental health consultation bookings came from young adults

Plum also observed that in the recent three months, on average, a patient took a minimum of five to a maximum of 15 sessions in a month. This calls attention to companies to be wholly prepared for managing the mental wellness of their employees. Companies can do so by making mental health consultations a mainstream employee health benefit that can be easily accessible by all employees. In addition, companies must work towards creating a work-culture where employees learn to make their mental health a priority, and have facilities and the safe space to seek help and support for it.