PM accords highest priority to Jammu and Kashmir: Jitendra Singh

After three decades, Kashmir valley is attracting lakhs of tourists, which heralds the return of golden era of Kashmir tourism and underlines the overall peace, development and change, said Jitendra Singh
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi accords highest priority to Jammu and Kashmir and it is the added responsibility of All India Service officers to transform it into one of the best governed states/UTs of the country, said Union Minister of state for Science and Technology, Jitendra Singh on Friday.
Interacting with the IAS, IPS and some Indian Forest Service officers belonging to J&K cadre during a luncheon, the minister said that Jammu and Kashmir is witnessing a new dawn of development and peace. “From January, 2022 till date, 1.62 crore tourists have visited J&K which is the highest in 75 years of independence."
Singh added that after three decades, Kashmir valley is attracting lakhs of tourists, which heralds the return of golden era of Kashmir tourism and underlines the overall peace, development and change happening in the UT. “PM Modi fulfilled the 70-year-old demand of Kashmiris for international flights by initiating direct flights from Srinagar to Sharjah."
He said that since Article 370 was rolled back, over Rs. 56,000 crore investments have reached J&K, opening new frontiers of job opportunities for the youth in the UT.
“The new comprehensive film policy launched with much fanfare is attracting film-makers to shoot after decades. Within a year of notification, as many as 140 shooting permissions for films and web-series have been issued. There is a proposal to set up a film studio with state-of-the-art facilities catering to the young talent of Jammu and Kashmir," Singh said.
The minister added that deputation rules of Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) have been relaxed to encourage IAS and other All India Service Officers as well as officers of Central Services to get a posting in J&K. “Because of this relaxation, 22 officers from various services and different cadres have been posted in Jammu and Kashmir at various levels."
He said that DoPT has played a major role in facilitating induction of J&K Administrative Services Officers (JKAS) into IAS by coordinating with UT of J&K, ministry of Home Affairs and UPSC. “Recently 16 officers from JKAS have been inducted into IAS and another 8 such vacancies will be filled up shortly giving opportunities to the JKAS officers to become part of prestigious IAS service after a long gap of 12 years. Mid-Career Training of JKAS officers of various seniority was carried out in collaboration with LBSNAA and this has provided a new level of exposure to the JKAS Officers and more than 200 offices."
