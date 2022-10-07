PM accords highest priority to Jammu and Kashmir: Jitendra Singh

He said that DoPT has played a major role in facilitating induction of J&K Administrative Services Officers (JKAS) into IAS by coordinating with UT of J&K, ministry of Home Affairs and UPSC. “Recently 16 officers from JKAS have been inducted into IAS and another 8 such vacancies will be filled up shortly giving opportunities to the JKAS officers to become part of prestigious IAS service after a long gap of 12 years. Mid-Career Training of JKAS officers of various seniority was carried out in collaboration with LBSNAA and this has provided a new level of exposure to the JKAS Officers and more than 200 offices."