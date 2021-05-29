"PM-CARES will also pay for expenditure on uniforms, textbooks, and notebooks," it added.
School Education: for children between 11-18 years
The child will be given admission to any Central Government residential school such as Sainik School, Navodaya Vidyalaya, etc.
In case, the Guardian/ grandparents/ extended family looks after the child, then he or she will be given admission to the nearest Kendriya Vidyalaya or in a private school as a day scholar.
Higher Education
The child will be assisted in obtaining an education loan for professional courses, or Higher Education in the country as per the existing Education Loan norms. The interest on this loan will be paid by the PM-CARES.
As an alternative, scholarships equivalent to the tuition fees, or the course fees for undergraduate/ vocational courses as per the government's norms will be provided to such children under Central or State Government Schemes. For children who are not eligible under the existing scholarship schemes, PM-CARES will provide an equivalent scholarship, the PMO said in a statement.
Health Insurance
All children will be enrolled as a beneficiary under Ayushman Bharat Scheme (PM-JAY) with a health insurance cover of ₹5 lakh.
The premium amount for these children till the age of 18 years will be paid by PM CARES.
