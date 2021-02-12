OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Tamil Nadu fire: 11 dead in factory explosion; PM announces 2 lakh compensation
(Representational image) (Photo: Mint)
(Representational image) (Photo: Mint)

Tamil Nadu fire: 11 dead in factory explosion; PM announces 2 lakh compensation

1 min read . Updated: 12 Feb 2021, 05:38 PM IST Staff Writer

  • 50,000 would be given to those seriously injured
  • The PMO also expressed grief and said authorities are working to assist those affected by the fire

As many as 11 people were killed and 36 injured in an explosion at a firecracker factory in Virudhunagar of Tamil Nadu on Friday. Following the incident, ex-gratia of 2 lakh each was approved from Prime Minister's National Relief Fund for the kin of the deceased.

"An ex-gratia of 2 lakh each has been approved from PMNRF for the next of kin of those who have lost their lives due to a fire in Virudhunagar, Tamil Nadu. 50,000 would be given to those seriously injured," the prime minister's office said.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov

Russia warns EU it’s ready to break off ties over sanctions

2 min read . 05:30 PM IST
Some of the damage reflects how Britain's economy relies more on face-to-face consumer services than other countries

UK economy slumps by record 10% in 2020 after COVID hit

3 min read . 05:11 PM IST
Joe Biden on Thursday said the US coronavirus death toll was likely to reach 500,000 next month

Biden to press for $1.9 trillion COVID relief plan with governors, mayors

2 min read . 04:53 PM IST
New Delhi: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.

India has not ceded any territory to China: Rajnath Singh

3 min read . 04:53 PM IST

Also Read | India speeds up vaccination drive

The PMO also expressed grief and said authorities are working to assist those affected by the fire.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi too extended his condolences to the victims of the fire, urging the state government to provide immediate rescue, support and relief.

"Heartfelt condolences to the victims of the firecracker factory fire in Virudhunagar, Tamil Nadu. It’s heart-wrenching to think of those still trapped inside. I appeal to the state government to provide immediate rescue, support and relief," Gandhi wrote on Twitter.

Following this, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami announced ex-gratia of 3 Lakhs each to the kin of deceased and 1 Lakh for critically injured.

"I have instructed district authorities and medical experts to give the best treatment to injured, asked the local administration to ensure that families of deceased and injured are informed and necessary arrangements made. Also asked district authorities to inspect such industries on a regular basis," the CM said.

TRENDING STORIESSee All

The cause of the explosion is yet to be ascertained. Elaayirampannai police have registered a case and preliminary investigations are on.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My Reads Redeem a Gift Card Logout