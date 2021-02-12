Subscribe
Tamil Nadu fire: 11 dead in factory explosion; PM announces 2 lakh compensation
Tamil Nadu fire: 11 dead in factory explosion; PM announces 2 lakh compensation

1 min read . 05:38 PM IST Staff Writer

  • 50,000 would be given to those seriously injured
  • The PMO also expressed grief and said authorities are working to assist those affected by the fire

As many as 11 people were killed and 36 injured in an explosion at a firecracker factory in Virudhunagar of Tamil Nadu on Friday. Following the incident, ex-gratia of 2 lakh each was approved from Prime Minister's National Relief Fund for the kin of the deceased.



"An ex-gratia of 2 lakh each has been approved from PMNRF for the next of kin of those who have lost their lives due to a fire in Virudhunagar, Tamil Nadu. 50,000 would be given to those seriously injured," the prime minister's office said.



Also Read | India speeds up vaccination drive

The PMO also expressed grief and said authorities are working to assist those affected by the fire.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi too extended his condolences to the victims of the fire, urging the state government to provide immediate rescue, support and relief.

"Heartfelt condolences to the victims of the firecracker factory fire in Virudhunagar, Tamil Nadu. It’s heart-wrenching to think of those still trapped inside. I appeal to the state government to provide immediate rescue, support and relief," Gandhi wrote on Twitter.

Following this, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami announced ex-gratia of 3 Lakhs each to the kin of deceased and 1 Lakh for critically injured.

"I have instructed district authorities and medical experts to give the best treatment to injured, asked the local administration to ensure that families of deceased and injured are informed and necessary arrangements made. Also asked district authorities to inspect such industries on a regular basis," the CM said.

The cause of the explosion is yet to be ascertained. Elaayirampannai police have registered a case and preliminary investigations are on.

