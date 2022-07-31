PM asks citizens to hoist tricolour at homes during 13-15 August

“We all know how useful Indian traditional methods are in this. In the fight against Corona, AYUSH has played an important role, at the global level. There is a growing interest in Ayurveda and Indian medicine around the world. This is one of the major reasons why Ayush exports have witnessed a record growth and it is also a matter of joy that many new start-ups are also emerging in this sector," Modi said, adding that in the recent Global Ayush Investment and Innovation Summit investment proposals of about ₹10,000 crore were received.