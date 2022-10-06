PM asks IAS officers to ensure achievement of developed country status by 2047

PM asks IAS officers to ensure achievement of developed country status by 20472 min read . 07:37 PM IST
NEW DELHI :Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that IAS officers have a key role in ensuring that the target of a developed India is achieved in Amrit Kaal. He said that the officers have got the opportunity to serve the country during the Amrit Kaal and help realise the Panch Pran.
Addressing the IAS officers of the 2020 batch in the concluding session of the Assistant Secretary Programme, 2022 at Sushma Swaraj Bhawan in New Delhi.
Speaking on the occasion, Prime Minister said that the officers have got the opportunity to serve the country during the Amrit Kaal and help realise the Panch Pran. He said that Officers have a key role in ensuring that the target of a developed India is achieved in Amrit Kaal.
The prime minister highlighted the significance of out-of-box thinking and adopting a holistic approach in their endeavours. He cited the example of PM GatiShakti Master Plan for showcasing the significance of such a holistic approach.
Prime Minister discussed the importance of innovation and how it has become a collective effort and part of work culture in the country. He talked about the Start-up India scheme and how the number of startups in the country has witnessed a significant jump in the last few years.
PM Modi noted that this has been made possible due to several Ministries coming together and working as a team through a ‘whole of government’ approach. He mentioned how the focus of the governance has shifted outside Delhi, to all regions of the country. PM Modi gave examples of how important schemes are now being started from places outside Delhi.
Prime Minister also suggested the officers develop an understanding of the local culture of the area of work and strengthen their connection with local people at the ground level.
This year, a total 175 IAS Officers of 2020 batch have been posted as Assistant Secretaries in 63 Ministries/Departments of Government of India from 11 July, 2022 to 7 October, 2022.
