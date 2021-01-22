PM bats for self-reliance with lessons from cricket and 2047 growth aspirations

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday drew heavily from India-Australia cricket series, touched upon the growth aspirations of India in 2047, and the “largest vaccination drive" as he put his views on self-reliance and the benefit the country will reap from this movement.

Modi said the Indian cricket team's recent victory has an inspiring message for the youth, and underlined that the stellar performance of Indian cricketers is important not just from the point of view of sports but also offers important life lessons to become "Aatmnirbhar" or self-reliant.

“First, we should have faith and confidence in our ability; second, a positive mindset begets positive results. Third and most important lesson is—if one is facing two options, one safe and the other is an option of a difficult victory, one must surely explore the option of victory. There is no harm in occasional failure and one should not refrain from taking the risks. We need to be proactive and fearless. If we overcome the fear of failure and unnecessary pressure, we will emerge fearless. This new India, confident and dedicated to goals, is evident not only in the cricket field, all of you are part of this picture," Modi said in his speech at Tezpur University, which was delivered via video conference.

The players showed determination despite injuries. They took the challenge head-on and looked for fresh solutions instead of getting frustrated by difficult conditions. There were inexperienced players but their morale was high and they grabbed the opportunity given to them. They overpowered a better team with their talent and temperament, he said.

The Prime Minister said while this “Aatmnirbhar Bharat" movement is about change in resources, physical infrastructure, technology, and economic and strategic might, the biggest transformation is in the realm of instinct, action and reaction, which is in sync with the mood of today’s youth.

“I believe you will take country to a new height. In 2047, when the country will be celebrating 100 years of independence, your contribution, aspirations, dream and efforts in these 25 years will be crucial. Let’s make ourselves ready for this journey of success," he said.

Modi asked the students and youth to take full advantage of the possibilities created by development efforts of his government in north-east India “especially in sectors like connectivity, education and health".

“This self-confidence and absence of fear in treading the uncharted path and young energy has strengthened the country in its fight against corona. India overcame the initial apprehensions and showed that with resolve and resilience, resources are not far behind. India took fast, proactive decisions instead of compromising with the situation and effectively fought with the virus. Made-in-India solutions contained the spread and improved the health infrastructure," he said, further adding that “our vaccine-related research and production capability is giving India and many other countries of the world confidence of a security shield."

He also talked about several of his government initiatives like creation of digital infrastructure enabling direct-benefit transfer, fintech and digital inclusion, world’s largest banking inclusion and world’s largest vaccination drive “as testimony to today’s India’s attitude, unafraid of experimentation for solution and not averse to undertake large-scale projects."

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via