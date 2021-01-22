PM bats for self-reliance with lessons from cricket and 2047 growth aspirations

“First, we should have faith and confidence in our ability; second, a positive mindset begets positive results. Third and most important lesson is—if one is facing two options, one safe and the other is an option of a difficult victory, one must surely explore the option of victory. There is no harm in occasional failure and one should not refrain from taking the risks. We need to be proactive and fearless. If we overcome the fear of failure and unnecessary pressure, we will emerge fearless. This new India, confident and dedicated to goals, is evident not only in the cricket field, all of you are part of this picture," Modi said in his speech at Tezpur University, which was delivered via video conference.