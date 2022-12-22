PM calls for strict vigil against covid-191 min read . Updated: 23 Dec 2022, 12:11 AM IST
PM Modi reiterated that the pandemic is not over yet and directed officials to strengthen ongoing surveillance measures, especially at international airports.
NEW DELHI : Amid a sudden surge in covid cases globally due to the Omicron BF.7 variant, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has directed state governments to ensure operational readiness of hospital infrastructure, stressed on precaution dose vaccination for the elderly and vulnerable population, and instructed strengthening of surveillance, genome sequencing and testing.