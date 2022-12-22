PM calls for strict vigil against covid-19

Modi, on Thursday, virtually chaired a high-level meeting to assess the covid-19 situation in the country, preparedness of health infrastructure and logistics, status of vaccination campaign and the emergence of new covid-19 variants and their public health implications. The meeting comes in the backdrop of a spike in covid-19 cases in China, Japan, Korea and the US among other nations. So far, India has reported three confirmed cases of the Omicron BF.7 variant.