PM Care not Govt ‘fund’, can't call it a ‘public authority’: PMO to Delhi HC2 min read . Updated: 31 Jan 2023, 02:52 PM IST
- This Trust is neither intended to be or is in fact owned, controlled or substantially financed by any Government, PMO said
The Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) has informed the Delhi High Court that the PM Cares Fund is not a Government of India fund and hence, it cannot be called a public authority. It also mentions the Independent Public Charitable Trust does not come under the purview of the Constitution of India.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×