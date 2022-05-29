PM CARES for Children Scheme was launched by the Prime Minister on May 29, 2021 to support children who have lost both the parents or legal guardian or adoptive parents or surviving parent to Covid-19 pandemic
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will release benefits under the PM CARES for Children Scheme tomorrow, May 30 at 10:30 AM via video conferencing.
According to a notification by the Prime Minister's Office (PMO), PM Modi will transfer scholarships to school going children. A passbook of PM CARES for children, and health card under Ayushman Bharat – Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana will be handed over to the children during the programme.
PM CARES for Children Scheme was launched by the Prime Minister on 29 May 2021 to support children who have lost both the parents or legal guardian or adoptive parents or surviving parent to Covid-19 pandemic, during the period from 11 March 2020 to 28 February 2022.
The objective of the Scheme is to ensure comprehensive care and protection of children in a sustained manner by providing them boarding and lodging, empowering them through education and scholarships, equipping them for self-sufficient existence with financial support of ₹10 lakh on attaining 23 years of age and ensuring their wellbeing through health insurance.
A portal named pmcaresforchildren.in was launched to register the children. The portal is a single window system which facilitates approval process and all other assistance for children.
This year Union Women and Child Development Minister Smriti Irani told in the Parliament that of the total 6,624 applications received for support under the PM Cares for Children scheme, 3,855 were approved then.
The highest number of 1,158 applications were received from Maharashtra, followed by Uttar Pradesh with 768, Madhya Pradesh with 739, Tamil Nadu with 496, and Andhra Pradesh with 479, according to data shared by Irani.
