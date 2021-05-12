"Under this sanction, 1,00,000 manual and 50,000 automatic Oxycare systems along with NRBM (Non-rebreather mask) masks are being procured. The Oxycare system delivers supplemental oxygen based on the SpO2 levels and prevents the person from sinking into a state of Hypoxia, which can be fatal," it added.
The system was developed by the Defence Bio-Engineering and Electro Medical Laboratory (DEBEL) in Bengaluru of the DRDO for soldiers posted at extreme high-altitude areas.
The system is indigenously developed for operation in field conditions and is robust.
This comes amid the huge increase in demand for medical supplies as COVID-19 cases continue to rise across the country.
Over the last 24 hours, India reported a total of 3,48,421 new COVID-19 cases and 3,55,338 discharges, taking the country's total positive cases so far to 2,33,40,938. This includes 1,93,82,642 discharges and 2,54,197 deaths.
With 4,205 COVID-related deaths in the last 24 hours, India reported another grim record of the highest single-day death toll in one day, as per data from the union health ministry.