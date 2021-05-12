Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >News >India >PM CARES Fund approves procurement of 1.5 lakh Oxycare Systems developed by DRDO

PM CARES Fund approves procurement of 1.5 lakh Oxycare Systems developed by DRDO

Premium
PM CARES Fund approves procurement of 1.5 lakh Oxycare Systems developed by DRDO
1 min read . 03:33 PM IST ANI

  • The system is indigenously developed for operation in field conditions and is robust
  • This comes amid the huge increase in demand for medical supplies as COVID-19 cases continue to rise across the country

The PM CARES Fund has approved procurement of 1,50,000 units of Oxycare System developed by the Defence Research Development Organisation at a cost of 322.5 crores, the DRDO informed on Wednesday.

The PM CARES Fund has approved procurement of 1,50,000 units of Oxycare System developed by the Defence Research Development Organisation at a cost of 322.5 crores, the DRDO informed on Wednesday.

It further informed that the Oxycare System is an SpO2 based Oxygen Supply System, that regulates oxygen being administered to patients based on sensed SpO2 levels.

TRENDING STORIES See All

It further informed that the Oxycare System is an SpO2 based Oxygen Supply System, that regulates oxygen being administered to patients based on sensed SpO2 levels.

TRENDING STORIES See All
Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

"Under this sanction, 1,00,000 manual and 50,000 automatic Oxycare systems along with NRBM (Non-rebreather mask) masks are being procured. The Oxycare system delivers supplemental oxygen based on the SpO2 levels and prevents the person from sinking into a state of Hypoxia, which can be fatal," it added.

The system was developed by the Defence Bio-Engineering and Electro Medical Laboratory (DEBEL) in Bengaluru of the DRDO for soldiers posted at extreme high-altitude areas.

The system is indigenously developed for operation in field conditions and is robust.

This comes amid the huge increase in demand for medical supplies as COVID-19 cases continue to rise across the country.

Over the last 24 hours, India reported a total of 3,48,421 new COVID-19 cases and 3,55,338 discharges, taking the country's total positive cases so far to 2,33,40,938. This includes 1,93,82,642 discharges and 2,54,197 deaths.

With 4,205 COVID-related deaths in the last 24 hours, India reported another grim record of the highest single-day death toll in one day, as per data from the union health ministry.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All
Premium

26 Covid-19 patients die at Goa hospital due to oxygen shortage

2 min read . 03:27 PM IST
Premium

Black fungus scare: Govt engaging with drug makers to ramp up production of anti-fungal drug

1 min read . 03:21 PM IST
Premium

Pune ranks first, Delhi-NCR at bottom among top 8 cities in health infra: Report

1 min read . 03:16 PM IST
Premium

Proactive steps taken to ensure 24x7 power supply to oxygen plants: Govt

2 min read . 03:15 PM IST

There are currently 37,04,099 active cases in the country. (ANI)

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!