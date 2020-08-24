NEW DELHI: To improve covid-19 care in Bihar, the Prime Minister's Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations (PM CARES) Fund Trust on Monday announced financing two 500-bed covid-19 makeshift hospitals.

In a series of tweets the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said, "PM-CARES Fund Trust has decided to allocate funds for fight against COVID-19 by way of establishment of 500-bed covid-19 Makeshift Hospitals at Patna & Muzaffarpur, Bihar by DRDO. This will go a long way in improving COVID care in Bihar."

Bihar has seen a rapid surge in covid-19 cases. As on Monday, it had recorded a total of 1,22,156 cases, with the death toll at 610.

Not to forget, Bihar will be the first state to hold assembly elections amid the pandemic. The polls are tentatively scheduled for October-November, with experts forecasting a rise in cases during that time.

"The 500-bed hospital at Bihta, Patna, will be inaugurated today and the 500-bed hospital at Muzaffarpur will be inaugurated very soon," the PMO tweeted.

“These hospitals have 125 ICU beds with ventilators and 375 normal beds each. Each bed also has oxygen supply. The doctors and paramedical staff will be provided by the Armed Forces Medical Services," the PMO added.

The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) had built a 1,000-bed, with a capacity of 250-bed intensive care unit, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel COVID Hospital in a record 12 days' time in New Delhi.

The PM CARES Fund was established on 27 March in the aftermath of the covid-19 pandemic to mobilise resources and is headed by the prime minister. Ex-officio members comprise the defence minister, the home minister, and the finance minister.

India's case count has topped 3 million and the government has been looking at makeshift hospitals to deal with the health crisis.

Union health minister Harsh Vardhan on Sunday inaugurated a 10-bed makeshift hospital in Ghaziabad.

The make-shift hospital has been set up by Council for Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) constituent laboratory--CSIR-Central Building Research Institute, Roorkee--in collaboration with National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and ministry of home affairs. It would serve the purpose for disaster recovery stage including for use in long pandemic or emergency situation.

“Makeshift hospitals in India may not be effective in providing proper health care facilities. They are more of a consolation than a solution. However, in the context of Covid19 it is very important because medication and quarantine can be properly followed when patients, particularly those who are in critical conditions, move to the hospitals," said Arup Mitra, a health economist and professor of economy at University of Delhi.

