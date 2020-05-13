PM CARES Fund Trust allocates 3,100 crore for fight against COVID-19

NEW DELHI : PM CARES Fund Trust on Wednesday said the trustees of the fund has decided to allocate ₹3,100 crore for fight against coronavirus amid rising number of covid-19 positive cases in the country.

The trust said out of ₹3100 crore, a sum of nearly ₹2, 000 crore would be earmarked for the purchase of ventilators, ₹1, 000 crore would be used for care of migrant labourers and ₹100 crore would be given to support vaccine development.

Ventilators

The trust said it has allocated nearly ₹2,000 crore for the purchase of 50,000 ‘Made-in-India’ ventilators to augment the infrastructure to tackle COVID-19 cases across the country. These ventilators would be provided to government run COVID hospitals in all states and UTs, for better treatment of the critical COVID-19 cases.

Relief measures for migrants

The trust further said to strengthen the existing measures for the welfare of the migrants and poor, the state governments, UTs would be given a lumpsum assistance of total Rs. 1,000 crore from PM CARES Fund. This amount would be provided to the state governments/UTs to place it at the disposal of the District Collectors/Municipal Commissioners for strengthening their efforts in providing accommodation facilities, making food arrangements, providing medical treatment and making transportation arrangements of the migrants. State/UT-wise funds will be released on the weightage of (a) Population of the State/UT as per 2011 Census – 50%, weightage (b) Number of positive COVID-19 cases as on date – 40% weightage and (c) Equal share (10% weightage) for all states/UTs to ensure basic minimum sum for all states.The fund will be released to the District Collector/District Magistrate/Municipal Commissioner through the State Disaster Relief Commissioner of the States/UTs concerned.

Vaccine development

A vaccine against COVID-19 is the most pressing need and Indian academia, start-ups and industry have come together in cutting-edge vaccine design and development. To support the COVID-19 vaccine designers and developers, an amount of Rs. 100 crore will be given from PM CARES Fund as a helping hand to catalyse vaccine development, which will be utilized under the supervision of Principal Scientific Advisor.

While announcing this package, the Prime Minister Narendra Modi thanked all the donors for their generosity in contributing to the PM CARES Fund which will support India’s fight against COVID-19.

