Prime Minister Narendra Modi today released benefits under the PM CARES for children scheme via video conferencing. It will support those who lost their parents in the pandemic. "I know how difficult the situation is for people who have lost their family members during the Covid-19 pandemic. This programme is for the children who lost their parents during the pandemic. PM CARES for Children Scheme is an attempt to help such children," Modi said.

