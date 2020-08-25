PM CARES to fund two makeshift 500-bed covid hospitals in Bihar

Ahead of the elections, Bihar’s healthcare system is the subject of political debate as the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government under chief minister Nitish Kumar is facing a tough challenge containing the pandemic. “The 500 bed hospital at Bihta, Patna will be inaugurated today and the 500 bed hospital at Muzaffarpur will be inaugurated very soon," the PMO tweeted. “These hospitals have 125 ICU beds with ventilators and 375 normal beds each. Each bed also has oxygen supply. The doctors and paramedical staff will be provided by the Armed Forces Medical Services," it added.