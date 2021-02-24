Subscribe
Home >News >India >PM chairs 36th PRAGATI meeting, reviews projects worth 44,545 crore
Prime Minister Narendra Modi

PM chairs 36th PRAGATI meeting, reviews projects worth 44,545 crore

1 min read . 10:04 PM IST Staff Writer

  • A total of ten agenda items were discussed in the meeting of which eight are projects and the rest are, a grievance relating to one scheme and one programme, according to a statement
  • The programme for eliminating single-use plastic has been reviewed by the Prime Minister during the meeting

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday chaired the 36th PRAGATI meeting and reviewed projects worth 44,545 crore. The eight projects that were reviewed are related to 12 states.

The 12 states include West Bengal, Assam, Tamil Nadu, Odisha, Jharkhand, Sikkim, Uttar Pradesh, Mizoram, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Bihar and Meghalaya.

"Among the eight projects, three were from the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways, two from Ministry of Railways, one each from Ministry of Power, Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas and Ministry of Home Affairs," Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said in a statement.

A total of ten agenda items were discussed in the meeting of which eight are the projects and the rest are, a grievance relating to one scheme and one programme, the statement read.

The programme for eliminating single-use plastic has been reviewed by the Prime Minister during the meeting. And the grievance that was discussed was in relation to Pradhan Mantri Gram SadakYojana. Modi has asked officials to pay "special attention" to the quality of the roads that are being constructed under the scheme, according to the statement.

"The Prime Minister expressed his concerns in delays being observed in execution of some of the projects, and directed the officials concerned that all pending issues should be resolved in a time-bound manner, and wherever possible, in Mission Mode," PMO said in the statement. He impressed upon the need to involve people, specially youth through a proper awareness campaign, it added.

A total of 290 projects have been reviewed in the previous 35 sessions of the PRAGATI meetings. The projects are worth about 13.60 lakh crore. Additionally, 51 programmes / schemes and grievances related to different sectors have also been reviewed in the earlier sessions.

