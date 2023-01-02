PM chairs annual general meeting of the NMML Society

Mentioning that the 200th birth anniversary of Swami Dayanand Saraswati, the founder of Arya Samaj in 1875 and one of the most influential social and cultural figures of modern India, was coming in 2024, PM Modi called upon the academic and cultural institutions across the country to produce well-researched knowledge about the contributions of this great visionary and social reformer to the country as well as about the Arya Samaj which is going to complete 150 years of its existence in 2025.