NEW DELHI : Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday called for rapid response to incidents of heatwave and fire as he chaired a meeting to review the country’s heatwave management and monsoon preparedness.

The review comes ahead of the monsoon season that is crucial to maintaining a bumper foodgrain harvest and reducing the impact of crop damage due to intense early heat wave conditions.

Officials of the India Meteorological Department (IMD) and National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) briefed the PM about the persistence of high temperatures in March-May across the country.

States and Union Territories were advised to prepare heat action plans (HAP) as a standard response at the state, district and city levels.

For the southwest monsoon preparedness, all states have been advised to prepare flood preparedness plans and undertake appropriate measures.

The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) was advised to develop deployment plans in flood-affected states and make active use of social media for sensitisation of communities.

Modi said there is a need to take all possible measures to avoid deaths due to heatwaves and fires.

“The response time towards any such incidents should be minimal. In view of rising temperatures, regular hospital fire safety audits need to be done. We also need to work to substantially reduce the vulnerability of forests across the diverse forest ecosystems in the country against fire hazards, enhance the capabilities of forest personnel and institutions for timely detection of a possible fire and for fighting fires, and to speed up recovery after a fire event," he added.

Modi said that in view of the upcoming monsoons, arrangements for monitoring the quality of drinking water need to be ensured to avoid contamination and spread of water-borne diseases.

The prime minister also took a separate meeting to review various aspects of wheat supply, stock and exports where he was given a detailed presentation on the issues, particularly, the impact of high temperatures in March-April on crop production.

The status of procurement and export of wheat were also reviewed. Modi directed that all steps be taken to ensure quality norms and standards so that India evolves into an assured source of foodgrain and other agricultural products. He also asked officials to ensure maximum help to farmers.