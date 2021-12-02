PM chairs meet to review preparedness to deal with cyclone Jawad

NEW DELHI : Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired a high-level meeting on Thursday to review the preparedness of States and Central Ministries and concerned agencies to deal with the situation arising out of the likely formation of Cyclone Jawad.

A government statement said that during the meeting Prime Minister directed officials to take every possible measure to ensure that people are safely evacuated and to ensure maintenance of all essential services such as Power, Telecommunications, health, drinking water etc. and that they are restored immediately in the event of any disruption.

The cyclone is predicted to cause heavy rainfall in the coastal districts of Andhra Pradesh, Odisha and West Bengal.

At the meeting officials were also asked to ensure adequate storage of essential medicines and supplies, and instructed to keep all the control rooms operational round-the-clock, the government statement said.

According to the information provided by the Indian Meteorological Department, the low-pressure region is expected to intensify into cyclone Jawad, and reach the coast of North Andhra Pradesh, Odisha by December 4th, 2021, with the wind speed ranging up to 100kmph.

The IMD is issuing regular updates to the state governments about the same.

According to the statement, the Cabinet Secretary also reviewed the situation to ensure preparedness with the Chief Secretaries of all the concerned coastal states and agencies. The Ministry of Home Affairs is also monitoring the situation 24*7 and has released the first installment of SDRF in advance to all the states.

The NDRF has pre-positioned 29 teams equipped with rescue gear and has another 33 such teams on standby. The Indian coast guard and the Indian Navy has deployed ships and helicopters for relief, rescue and search operations.

The Ministry of power has also activated emergency response systems, the Ministry of Telecom is keeping a close watch on all the telecom towers, and the Ministry of health has issued an advisory to the states/UTs for health sector preparedness and Covid response in affected areas.

The Ministry of Port, shipping and waterways has taken the necessary steps to secure all the shipping vessels and has deployed emergency vessels. The NDRF is assisting the state agencies to prepare them for evacuation of people from vulnerable locations and is also conducting regular community awareness campaigns on how to deal with the cyclone situation.

