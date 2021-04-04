Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday directed union health ministry to send central teams consisting of public health specialists and clinicians to Maharashtra, Punjab and Chhattisgarh in the backdrop of high covid-19 case load and disproportionate number of deaths in these states.

The Prime Minister was chairing a high-level meeting to review the covid-19 Pandemic situation and vaccination program in the country. As the country is undergoing a second wave of the pandemic, prime minister noted that there is an alarming rate of growth of Covid-19 cases and deaths in the country with 10 states contributing to more than 91% of cases and deaths due to the highly infectious disease with the situation in Maharashtra, Punjab and Chhattisgarh of “serious" concern.

As of date, Maharashtra has contributed 57% of total cases in the country in the last 14 days and 47% of deaths in the country during the same period. In Maharashtra, the total number of new cases per day has touched 47,913 which is more than double its earlier peak.

Punjab has contributed 4.5% of the total number of cases in the country in the last 14 days. However, it has contributed 16.3% of the total number of deaths, which is a matter of serious concern. Similarly, though Chhattisgarh has contributed 4.3% of total cases in the country over the last 14 days, its contribution in total death has exceeded 7% during the same period. The 10 high burden States and UTs are contributing 91.4% of total cases and 90.9% of total deaths in the country.

The pandemic situation remains evolving with the country registering 93,249 new daily cases and 513 deaths in last 24 hours. India is seeing a steep intensification in the doubling time of the covid-19 Cases: As of 4th April 2021, it is 115.4 days. India’s total Active Caseload has reached 6,91,597. It now comprises 5.54% of the country's total Positive Cases.

While some states such as Maharashtra are facing shortage of health infrastructure and high demand of life saving equipment, Modi asked the authorities to ensure the availability of beds, testing facilities and timely hospitalization, etc.

The Prime Minister said that mortality under all circumstances should be avoided by ramping up healthcare infrastructure, availability of oxygen, ventilators besides required logistics, and ensuring that clinical management protocols are followed across all hospitals as well as for those in-home care.

Modi also highlighted the need to ensure effective implementation of containment measures, besides the involvement of community volunteers in active case search and management of containment zones. He exhorted that all states need to take required stringent measures with comprehensive restrictions in places witnessing high surge to curb the spread.

The meeting deliberated and emphasized that the reasons for the sharper rise in cases could be mainly attributed to the severe decline in compliance of covid-appropriate behaviour primarily in terms of use of masks and maintaining social distancing, pandemic fatigue and lack of effective implementation of containment measures at the field level.

During the meeting, a brief presentation on the performance of covid-19 vaccination drive was also made wherein details of the coverage of vaccination in various groups, performance with respect to other countries and analysis of State’s performance was deliberated upon.

Modi suggested that daily analysis of performance should be shared with States and UTs as feedback for corrective actions.

Research and development of vaccines were also discussed during the meeting along with the production capacity of existing manufacturers and the capacity of vaccines that are under trials.

It was informed that vaccine manufacturers are ramping up their production capacity and are also in discussion with other domestic and offshore companies to augment the same. It was highlighted that all efforts are underway to secure adequate quantities of vaccines to meet the rising domestic requirements as well as to meet the genuine needs of other countries.

In order to control the pandemic, India has already vaccinating its population against the highly infectious disease. The countrywide vaccination drive was rolled out on 16th Jan 2021 with vaccination of healthcare workers (HCWs) and vaccination of the frontline workers (FLWs) started from 2nd Feb 2021.The second phase of covid-19 vaccination commenced from 1st March 2021 for those who are over 60 years of age and for people aged 45 and above with specified co-morbid conditions following which the third phase was rolled out from April 1st 2021 covering all persons above 45 years of age irrespective of comorbidities.

Meanwhile, India’s Vaccination Drive on Sunday crossed the landmark of 7.5 Crore doses administered across the country. More than 6.5 crores have got the first Vaccine Dose whereas more than one crores have received the 2nd Dose.

The Prime Minister directed that for sustainable covid-19 management, awareness of the community and its involvement is paramount. Modi suggested a five-fold strategy of Testing, Tracing, Treatment, Covid-appropriate behaviour and Vaccination if implemented with utmost seriousness and commitment would be effective in curbing the spread of the Pandemic. the prime minister said that there is a need to enforce COVID appropriate behaviour in the coming days.

The Prime Minister office (PMO) said that a special campaign for Covid appropriate behaviour with emphasis on 100% mask usage, personal hygiene and sanitation at public places /workplaces and health facilities will be organised from 6th April to 14 April 2021

The Prime Minister directed to continue with the mission-mode approach in the states and districts reporting high cases so that the collective gains of covid-19 management in the country in the last 15 months are not squandered.

Although the exact contribution of mutant strains to the escalation of cases in some States remains speculative, the government said that the measures to control the pandemic remain the same and hence implementation of various protocols for covid-19 management are all the more critical in those areas.

The meeting was attended by Principal Secretary to PM Pramod Kumar Mishra, Cabinet Secretary Rajeev Guaba, Home Secretary Ajay Kumar Bhalla, Dr V K Paul Chairperson (Empowered group on Vaccine Administration) Ram Sewak Sharma, Secretary Health Rajesh Bhushan, Secretary Pharmaceuticals S Aparna, Secretary Biotechnology Dr Renu Swarup, Secretary AYUSH Rajesh Kotecha, director general ICMR Dr Balram Bhargav, Principal Scientific Advisor to Govt of India K. VijayRaghavan, and Member NITI Aayog Dr V K Paul besides other officials.

