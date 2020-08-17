Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday chaired a meeting with key cabinet ministers including transport minister Nitin Gadkari, trade and railway minister Piyush Goyal, aviation minister Hardeep Singh Puri, to work out a master plan to improve multimodal connectivity in industrial hubs to reduce logistics cost, officials aware of the development told Mint.

"Chaired a meeting to review the preparations for National Master Plan For Providing Multi Modal Connectivity To Various Economic Zones. This is an important endeavour, that will boost productivity, infrastructure, economic progress and opportunities for our youngsters," the Prime Minister said in a tweet

“Key transport ministries--rail, shipping, roads, aviation – as well as other ministries such as petroleum and natural gas, power, steel, telecom, renewable energy are a part of this plan, with trade and industry ministry spreading it. Government departments have been told that there should be no gaps any mode of transportation in the industrial hubs, where (for instance) coal or steel is being produced," one of the officials said.

“All transport departments have to work together and logistics have to be worked out in key industrial hubs, to make the system more efficient. The plan has to be such that logistics cost should go down," the official added.

The meeting took place soon after the Prime Minister on Saturday said that there is a need to give a ‘new direction’ to the overall infrastructure development of the country and for this integration of key modes of transportation—road, rail, airplanes, waterways—is crucial. It is important to break the era of "working in silos" in infrastructure, he had said.

“We cannot work in silos. We do not need a situation where in the infrastructure sector, road sector will work only for roads and the rail sector will work only for rail. There is no coordination between the railways and the roadways, between the airport and the port, between the railway station and the bus station– this sort of situation is not desirable," Modi had said on Independence Day.

“It should be complementary to each other. The rail should be complementary to the road, the road to sea port and the sea port to the airport. We are moving towards a multi-modal connectivity infrastructure for the new century," he said.

The government is currently working towards to connecting the entire country with multi-modal infrastructure, which uses different modes of transportation to facilitate transportation of goods, thereby cutting travel time and making the system more efficient. Logistics cost of India is particularly high and has been a pain point for the industry for the longest time, impacting the competitiveness of domestic goods in the international market. The government aims to reduce the logistics cost, which is 14% of Gross Domestic Product (GDP) at the moment to less than 10%.

