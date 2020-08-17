PM chairs meeting to improve multimodal connectivity in industrial hubs

The government is currently working towards to connecting the entire country with multi-modal infrastructure, which uses different modes of transportation to facilitate transportation of goods, thereby cutting travel time and making the system more efficient. Logistics cost of India is particularly high and has been a pain point for the industry for the longest time, impacting the competitiveness of domestic goods in the international market. The government aims to reduce the logistics cost, which is 14% of Gross Domestic Product (GDP) at the moment to less than 10%.