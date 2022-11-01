PM chairs review meeting in Morbi

PM chairs review meeting in Morbi1 min read . 08:42 PM IST
NEW DELHI :Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday chaired a meeting in Morbi, Gujarat to review the situation in the wake of the unfortunate bridge mishap there.
“Prime Minister said that the authorities must stay in touch with the affected families and ensure that they receive all possible help in this tragic hour. Officials briefed the PM on the rescue ops and the assistance provided to those affected," said the Prime Minister’s Office in a press release.
Prime Minister said the need of the hour is to conduct a detailed and extensive inquiry which will identify all aspects relating to this mishap. “The key learnings from the inquiry must be implemented at the earliest."
Those present at the meeting were CM Bhupendrabhai Patel, MoS Home Harsh Sanghavi, Minister in the Gujarat Government Brijesh Merja, Chief Secretary of Gujarat, State DGP, local Collector, SP, Inspector General of Police, MLAs and MPs and other officials.
Earlier, upon reaching Morbi, the Prime Minister visited the site of the bridge mishap while the search operations in Machchhu river still underway. He went to the local hospital where the injured are recovering and interacted with those involved in rescue and relief work.
The Morbi bridge collapse in Gujarat has claimed 135 lives so far. The Supreme Court has listed the petition seeking a judicial inquiry into the bridge collapse for hearing on November 14, Monday.
Police investigating the disaster have arrested nine people arrested associated with Oreva group, the firm contracted to maintain and operate the bridge.
The 230m (754ft) bridge on the Machchhu river was built in 1880, during British rule in India.
