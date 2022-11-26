PM congratulates ISRO and NSIL on successful launch of PSLV C54 mission

As ISRO successfully launched its PSLV-C54 mission on Saturday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated the space agency and NSIL for achieving another milestone. The mission has successfully placed all 9 satellites, including an Earth observation satellite EOS-06 in multiple orbits
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has congratulated ISRO and NSIL on the successful launch of the PSLV C54 mission. Modi has also congratulated all those companies involved in this launch.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has congratulated ISRO and NSIL on the successful launch of the PSLV C54 mission. Modi has also congratulated all those companies involved in this launch.
In a series of tweets, the Prime Minister said, “Congratulations to @ISRO and NSIL on the successful launch of PSLV C54 mission. The EOS-06 satellite will help in optimizing utilization of our maritime resources."
In a series of tweets, the Prime Minister said, “Congratulations to @ISRO and NSIL on the successful launch of PSLV C54 mission. The EOS-06 satellite will help in optimizing utilization of our maritime resources."
“The launch of 3 satellites from Indian companies @PixxelSpace and @DhruvaSpace heralds the beginning of a new era, where Indian talent in space technology can be fully realized. Congratulations to all the companies and everyone involved in this launch."
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
“The launch of 3 satellites from Indian companies @PixxelSpace and @DhruvaSpace heralds the beginning of a new era, where Indian talent in space technology can be fully realized. Congratulations to all the companies and everyone involved in this launch."
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
ISRO on Saturday successfully placed all 9 satellites, including an earth observation satellite EOS-06 in multiple orbits. The mission was completed with the help of the space agency’s PSLV-C55 launch vehicle.
ISRO on Saturday successfully placed all 9 satellites, including an earth observation satellite EOS-06 in multiple orbits. The mission was completed with the help of the space agency’s PSLV-C55 launch vehicle.
Union Minister Jitendra Singh in a message from Jammu congratulated and thanked ISRO and MoES teams for successful launch.
Union Minister Jitendra Singh in a message from Jammu congratulated and thanked ISRO and MoES teams for successful launch.
The Minister said, while ISRO will continue to maintain the orbit of the satellite and its standard procedures for data reception, archive etc the major operational user of this satellite would be MoES institutions viz Indian National Centre for Ocean Information Services (INCOIS), Hyderabad and National Centre for Medium Range Weather Forecasting (NCMRWF), Noida that provide a bouquet of services every day for lakhs of stakeholders across the nation.
The Minister said, while ISRO will continue to maintain the orbit of the satellite and its standard procedures for data reception, archive etc the major operational user of this satellite would be MoES institutions viz Indian National Centre for Ocean Information Services (INCOIS), Hyderabad and National Centre for Medium Range Weather Forecasting (NCMRWF), Noida that provide a bouquet of services every day for lakhs of stakeholders across the nation.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Dr Jitendra Singh noted that for this purpose, INCOIS has also established a state-of-the-art satellite data reception ground station within its campus with the technical support of National Remote Sensing Centre (ISRO-NRSC), Hyderabad. He also asserted that ocean observations such as this will serve as strong foundation for the India’s blue economy and polar region policies.
Dr Jitendra Singh noted that for this purpose, INCOIS has also established a state-of-the-art satellite data reception ground station within its campus with the technical support of National Remote Sensing Centre (ISRO-NRSC), Hyderabad. He also asserted that ocean observations such as this will serve as strong foundation for the India’s blue economy and polar region policies.