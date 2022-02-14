New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday congratulated Indian Space Research Organisation (Isro) scientists for successfully launching the PSLV-C52 mission.

Earlier in the day, India's Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle PSLV-C52 injected Earth Observation Satellite EOS-04, into an intended sun synchronous polar orbit of 529 kilometre altitude from Satish Dhawan Space Centre, SHAR, Sriharikota.

"Congratulations to our space scientists on the successful launch of PSLV C52 mission. EOS-04 satellite will provide high resolution images under all weather conditions for agriculture, forestry and plantations, soil moisture and hydrology as well as flood mapping," the Prime Minister tweeted.

The PSLV C52 also placed two small satellites into the intended orbit, a student satellite (INSPIREsat-1) from Indian Institute of Space Science & Technology (IIST) in association with Laboratory of Atmospheric & Space Physics at University of Colorado, Boulder and a technology demonstrator satellite (INS-2TD) from ISRO, which is a precursor to India-Bhutan Joint Satellite (INS-2B).

The PSLV lifted off from the first launch pad at 5.59 am. on Monday. This was the 80th launch vehicle mission from SDSC SHAR, Sriharikota and the 54th flight of PSLV.

Vice President Venkaiah Naidu also greeted ISRO on the successful launch. "Congratulations to @isro for the successful launch of Radar Imaging Satellite, EOS-04 and two other satellites onboard PSLV-C52. EOS-04 will provide high-quality images under all weather conditions. My compliments to all the scientists involved in the success of the mission."

ISRO chairman S. Somanath also congratulated team ISRO for the precision with which the mission was accomplished.

