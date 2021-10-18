As India is all set to breach the 100 crore mark in administering covid-19 vaccines in coming days, states are gradually covering their respective complete adult population with first dose. After Assam, Uttarakhand claimed to inoculate its population against covid-19 shots getting Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s congratulations on Monday.

The Prime Minister congratulated the people of Devbhoomi (Uttarakhand) for100% first dose of Covid 19 vaccination for 18 and above age group people. The Prime Minister has also said that this achievement of Uttarakhand is very important in the country's fight against Covid 19.

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said on Sunday said that Uttarakhand has administered the first dose of covid-19 vaccine to its entire eligible population three months ahead of target.

Dhami in a press conference in Dehradun said that a total of 74 lakh people or 100 per cent of the eligible population across the state have been administered with the first dose of the vaccine against coronavirus.

Claiming that the target has been achieved three months in advance, the chief minister thanked all government, private and voluntary agencies involved in the exercise. Meanwhile, India’s cumulative covid-19 vaccination coverage has breached 98 crores. The union health ministry in a statement said that more than 102 crore (1,02,05,09,915) vaccine doses have been provided to States/UTs so far through Government of India (free of cost channel) and through direct state procurement category. More than 10.72 Crores (10,72,90,010) balance and unutilized covid-19 Vaccine doses are still available with the States/UTs to be administered, the government said.

Meanwhile, 13,596 new coronavirus cases were reported in the last 24 hours. Daily New cases reported to be lowest in 230 days now. The Active Caseload has fallen below 2 lakh mark and is presently at 1,89,694, which is lowest in 221days.Active cases presently constitute 0.56% of the country's total Positive Cases, showed the government data. Weekly Positivity Rate at 1.37% remains less than 3% for the last 115 days now. The Daily Positivity rate reported to be1.37%. The daily Positivity rate has remained below3% for last 49 days and below 5% for 132 consecutive days now, the government further said.

The recovery of 19,582 patients in the last 24 hours has increased the cumulative tally of recovered patients (since the beginning of the pandemic) to 3,34,39,331. Consequently, India’s recovery rate stands at 98.12%. Recovery Rate is currently at its highest peak since March 2020, the union health ministry said.

