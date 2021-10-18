PM congratulates Uttarakhand for 100% first dose covid vaccination coverage

Meanwhile, 13,596 new coronavirus cases were reported in the last 24 hours. Daily New cases reported to be lowest in 230 days now. The Active Caseload has fallen below 2 lakh mark and is presently at 1,89,694, which is lowest in 221days.Active cases presently constitute 0.56% of the country's total Positive Cases, showed the government data. Weekly Positivity Rate at 1.37% remains less than 3% for the last 115 days now. The Daily Positivity rate reported to be1.37%. The daily Positivity rate has remained below3% for last 49 days and below 5% for 132 consecutive days now, the government further said.

