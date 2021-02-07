PM dedicates slew of infra projects to nation in West Bengal's Haldia

PM dedicates slew of infra projects to nation in West Bengal's Haldia1 min read . Updated: 07 Feb 2021, 06:54 PM IST
- The prime minister said that apart from laying gas pipelines across the country under the Pradhan Mantri Urja Ganga Project, focus is on reducing the price of natural gas
- He also laid the foundation stone for the second catalytic dewaxing unit of IOC at Haldia refinery
Prime Minister Narendra Modi dedicated to the nation several infrastructure projects in the oil and gas sector in this port town on Sunday, including the ambitious 348-km Dobhi-Durgapur natural gas pipeline built by government-owned GAIL.
The prime minister said that apart from laying gas pipelines across the country under the Pradhan Mantri Urja Ganga Project, focus is on reducing the price of natural gas.
Reddit’s populist stock movement was 15 years in the making7 min read . 08:17 PM IST
H-1B visa registration starts next month. All you need to know1 min read . 08:14 PM IST
India exporting Covid-19 shots to 14 countries, set to meet 70% of world's needs: Amit Shah1 min read . 08:04 PM IST
Maharashtra Budget may have shortfall of ₹1 lakh crore: Ajit Pawar1 min read . 07:57 PM IST
He also inaugurated an LPG import terminal of Bharat Petroleum, besides a four-lane road overbridge at Ranichak in Haldia as part of the port connectivity highway project.
He also laid the foundation stone for the second catalytic dewaxing unit of IOC at Haldia refinery.
"Gas-based economic system is India's need and 'One nation one gas grid' is an important project to meet this requirement," Modi said.
He said that apart from West Bengal, the Dobhi- Durgapur gas pipeline will benefit 10 districts in Jharkhand and Bihar.
Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.