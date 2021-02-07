OPEN APP
Home >News >India >PM dedicates slew of infra projects to nation in West Bengal's Haldia
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (ANI Photo)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (ANI Photo)

PM dedicates slew of infra projects to nation in West Bengal's Haldia

1 min read . Updated: 07 Feb 2021, 06:54 PM IST PTI

  • The prime minister said that apart from laying gas pipelines across the country under the Pradhan Mantri Urja Ganga Project, focus is on reducing the price of natural gas
  • He also laid the foundation stone for the second catalytic dewaxing unit of IOC at Haldia refinery

Prime Minister Narendra Modi dedicated to the nation several infrastructure projects in the oil and gas sector in this port town on Sunday, including the ambitious 348-km Dobhi-Durgapur natural gas pipeline built by government-owned GAIL.

The prime minister said that apart from laying gas pipelines across the country under the Pradhan Mantri Urja Ganga Project, focus is on reducing the price of natural gas.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All
Photo: Bloomberg

Reddit’s populist stock movement was 15 years in the making

7 min read . 08:17 PM IST
The USCIS announced that the initial registration period for the fiscal year 2022 H-1B cap will open at noon Eastern on 9 March

H-1B visa registration starts next month. All you need to know

1 min read . 08:14 PM IST
Home Minister Amit Shah

India exporting Covid-19 shots to 14 countries, set to meet 70% of world's needs: Amit Shah

1 min read . 08:04 PM IST
Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar

Maharashtra Budget may have shortfall of 1 lakh crore: Ajit Pawar

1 min read . 07:57 PM IST

He also inaugurated an LPG import terminal of Bharat Petroleum, besides a four-lane road overbridge at Ranichak in Haldia as part of the port connectivity highway project.

He also laid the foundation stone for the second catalytic dewaxing unit of IOC at Haldia refinery.

"Gas-based economic system is India's need and 'One nation one gas grid' is an important project to meet this requirement," Modi said.

He said that apart from West Bengal, the Dobhi- Durgapur gas pipeline will benefit 10 districts in Jharkhand and Bihar.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My Reads Redeem a Gift Card Logout